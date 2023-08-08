The Border Mail
Graphic Content

RSPCA Victoria seeks community help to identify injured and emaciated dog found in Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated August 8 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 4:00pm
RSPCA Victoria is seeking information about an injured and emaciated dog found in West Wodonga.

