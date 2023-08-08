RSPCA Victoria is seeking information about an injured and emaciated dog found in West Wodonga.
Wodonga Council rangers picked up the stray white bull-breed male dog on July 26.
RSPCA Victoria Inspector team leader North East Michelle Green said she was shocked by the condition of the dog.
"This dog was found severely emaciated with wounds on his feet and spine, and with stained fur on all paws," she said.
"Leaving an animal to suffer like this is both abhorrent and unacceptable, and cruelty to animals of this nature will not be tolerated.
"Tragically, it appears this animal may have been suffering for a long time in order to end up in such poor condition."
RSPCA Victoria has launched an investigation and is appealing to the community to help identify the dog's owner as the dog wasn't microchipped.
Those with information can phone RSPCA Victoria's Inspectorate on (03) 9224 2222 (available 24/7) or submit a cruelty report online: rspcavic.org/cruelty-report/. Information can be provided anonymously.
It is an offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986 to fail to provide appropriate or veterinary attention to a sick or injured animal, or to provide proper and sufficient feed to an animal.
