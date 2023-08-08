The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yackandandah coach Darren Holmes keeping a firm lid on expectations ahead of finals series

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 8 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yackandandah coach Darren Holmes has the Roos sitting in second spot and guaranteed a double chance during the finals series.
Yackandandah coach Darren Holmes has the Roos sitting in second spot and guaranteed a double chance during the finals series.

Yackandandah coach Darren Holmes admits there is a buzz in the air at Butson Park ahead of the Roos first finals appearance since their 2010 grand final loss against Beechworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.