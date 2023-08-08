Yackandandah coach Darren Holmes admits there is a buzz in the air at Butson Park ahead of the Roos first finals appearance since their 2010 grand final loss against Beechworth.
After missing finals last year, the Roos are arguably the most improved side in the competition to sit second on the ladder with a 14-1-1 record with two rounds remaining.
In an imposing formline, their only loss was against the undefeated Hawks and a draw against reigning premier Chiltern.
But amid the back-slapping and cheering in the rooms after the win against the Bushrangers, Holmes was keeping a firm lid on things.
They will face their biggest rival in Beechworth in the opening week of the finals in the qualifying final with the winner to play minor premier Kiewa-Sandy Creek the following week.
"I won't lie to you, I'm as nervous as hell about the prospect of finals," Holmes said.
"It's going to be a big occasion for the club, we have been stuck in the finals wilderness for more than a decade now which is a long time.
"So we are guaranteed to play finals but everything is forgotten if you don't perform during September.
"Wins like this against Beechworth won't count for nothing if we don't perform at Sandy Creek.
"That's the message I'm trying to get through to the players."
Adding further merit to the win against the Bushrangers, the Roos were without Barton medallist Lee Dale, previous best and fairest winner Josh Garland and Bailey Dale.
Holmes said the trio were likely to return this weekend against Barnawartha.
"Thursday night is going to be bloody horrible because Josh and Bailey will both be available this week and will make selection a headache," he said.
"Lee Dale has been overseas but has returned and missed the last two weeks with a bit of a niggle.
"We are just erring on the side of caution and we are hoping to have him back this week as well or if not, definitely the week after."
