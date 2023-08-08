Drinker charged after vehicle swerved across road near Mt Beauty

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly driving erratically while three times the alcohol limit.
Police intercepted the Wodonga man's vehicle at Tawonga South on Friday, August 4.
The car had allegedly been swerving over the Kiewa Valley Highway, including crossing onto the wrong side of the road, before the stop.
The driver was taken to the Mount Beauty police station and returned a reading of 0.153.
He was charged and the vehicle was impounded, and an immediate 12 month driving ban imposed.
He will face court at a later date.
