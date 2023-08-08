The Border Mail
Drinker charged after vehicle swerved across road near Mt Beauty

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 8 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:44pm
The driver was allegedly three times the alcohol limit. File photo
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly driving erratically while three times the alcohol limit.

