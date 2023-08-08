Wodonga eateries and members of the public are helping those doing it tough as part of Homeless Awareness Week.
Businesses are receiving money donations, and customers can prepay for meals or coffees for homeless people, until Sunday.
Henri's Bakery co-owner Donna Shirley said it was a positive step to make a difference.
"It went quite well last year," she said.
"People are generally happy to help.
"We've got a donation button on our till so we can keep track of donations, and people can also pay forward a coffee or a meal.
"The donations go to Junction Support Services, who give out vouchers.
"It's a great initiative."
Wodonga police officers are supporting the program.
Acting Senior Sergeant Justin Foots said officers often linked those doing it tough with support agencies.
"Police do have contact with members of the community who are experiencing homelessness," he said.
"Where possible, we seek to connect them with local support services.
"To support the Pay it Forward campaign during Homelessness Week, is something small we can do to support those doing it tough."
Other participating venues include Cafe Elmwood, Ploughmans, Wodonga Charcoal Chicken, Fernbank "The Hub", The Gluten Free Foodstore, Take Time Cafe, Burger Urge, Andiamo, Gurus Cafe and Little Lane Cafe.
