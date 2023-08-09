The Border Mail
Accused man does not appear in Albury court, where DPP obtains further adjournment

By Albury Court
August 9 2023 - 10:00am
Some of the illicit drugs allegedly found by police. Picture supplied
A case involving a Melbourne man still being held in custody over allegations he took part in a cross-border drug smuggling ring might soon be resolved.

