A case involving a Melbourne man still being held in custody over allegations he took part in a cross-border drug smuggling ring might soon be resolved.
Albury Local Court heard on Tuesday, August 8, that negotiations were continuing between the Crown and defence lawyers over the charges involving Danny Ibrahim.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Campbell Hasler told magistrate Melissa Humphreys that a case conference of Ibrahim's matters was held on June 27.
Mr Hasler sought and was granted an adjournment of the case to August 29 "to allow for considerations of representations" made by Ibrahim's lawyers on finalising the matter.
No indication was given though of whether that would result in an imminent plea of guilty.
Ibrahim, 36, is facing 11 charges, including the most serious allegation of large-scale commercial drug trafficking.
Merlin was nabbed by police in Holbrook, with a search of his Melbourne home allegedly uncovering one kilogram of cocaine, half a kilogram of ice and $20,000 in cash.
Two pill presses were allegedly found at Ibrahim's home in Richmond, along with phones and other items linked to drug manufacturing.
Ibrahim had to be extradited from Victoria to NSW before his first court appearance in mid-December.
Meanwhile, another case before Ms Humphreys involved a sister and brother arrested for allegedly trying to abduct her child from a school excursion in central Albury on May 2.
Solicitor Angus Lingham, acting as agent for their Sydney lawyers, said police had given consent for both accused to be excused from appearing.
"I'm instructed that that the briefs (of evidence) in both of these matters are served," he said.
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock asked for the cases to be adjourned for eight weeks to September 12 for charge certification.
Each face a strictly indictable charge of taking and detaining a child with the intention of being taken away from parental control, along with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking or intimation.
The mother has an additional charge of contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Bail conditions prevent them from coming within 50 kilometres of Albury or Howlong, except for court appearances.
