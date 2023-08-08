The Border Mail
Trainer Craig Widdison and jockey Damien Oliver combine for Flemington victory with The Prodigal Son

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
August 8 2023
The Craig Widdison-trained The Prodigal Son winning at Flemington with Damien Oliver aboard. Picture by Racing Photos
Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison savoured his first Flemington winner in six years after The Prodigal Son claimed the $80,000 Aspirant Sprint, (1200m) on Saturday.

