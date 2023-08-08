Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison savoured his first Flemington winner in six years after The Prodigal Son claimed the $80,000 Aspirant Sprint, (1200m) on Saturday.
Aspirant races are a new initiative by Racing Victoria for Victorian trainers who prepared less than five metro winners and had less than 50 metro starters in the 2022-23 season.
They were introduced to give the smaller stables in the state the opportunity to race for substantial prizemoney against similar opposition on a metropolitan track.
Racing NSW has been doing something similar for several years with their highly popular NSW Country Highway races each Saturday.
Ridden by Damien Oliver, The Prodigal Son thundered home from well back in the field to notch a dominant win over his rivals down the famous Flemington straight.
The four-year-old son of Fighting Sun has now won three of six career starts and justified the late support after being backed from $4.20 into the $3.50-favourite.
Widdison admitted he was concerned when The Prodigal Son was still near the tail of the field at the 400m mark after settling prominently in all of his previous starts.
"I had envisaged that he would settle somewhere up the front so I was a bit worried for a little bit," Widdison said.
"But that's why you get someone like 'Ollie' on and he really found the line.
"He has shown me plenty on the track and I wasn't surprised to see the turn of foot he produced.
"But I was surprised to see him settle so far back, so it was a bit different in that regard."
Widdison has always had a good opinion of The Prodigal Son who has shown the potential to be the stable's next star after winning a Wangaratta maiden on debut.
The gelding is owned by Glen McNulty, who has supported the stable since Widdison returned to training after he served a two-year disqualification.
Widdison said a similar race in three weeks at Moonee Valley would be a likely target for The Prodigal Son's next start.
