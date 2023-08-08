A judge has recorded a non-conviction against a driver involved in a crash that killed a six-year-old boy, saying he "will never forgive himself" and no punishment could be as bad as what he continues to inflict on himself.
John Henry Obst was sentenced for negligent driving occasioning death in Wagga District Court on Tuesday after a jury found him not guilty of the more serious charge of dangerous driving occasioning death on Monday.
The 29-year-old bricklayer from Lavington was driving to Wagga when his Mitsubishi Triton left the road and hit a tree south of Mangoplah about 12.15pm on October 2, 2021.
The crash resulted in the death of his passenger, a six-year-old boy.
In an interview with police after the incident, Obst said he had already fallen asleep once in the minutes leading up to the crash.
During the trial, which began last Thursday, a jury was asked to consider the key elements of the charge in question - namely whether Obst was driving dangerously at the time of impact and whether he had the honest and reasonable belief it was safe to drive at the time of the crash.
Jurors were shown dashcam footage of Holbrook Road between Cookardinia and Mangoplah, which was captured in April this year. The vision was tendered by the defence as evidence.
The jury also heard expert evidence from traffic engineer Fred Schnerring, who stressed there were very limited opportunities Obst would have had to stop in the minutes between the first time he fell asleep and the crash.
However, Crown Prosecutor Paul Kerr disputed this, pointing out the dashcam footage showed there were a number of driveways and rural roads Obst could have turned up.
"[Obst] made a decision ... to push on even though he had already [dozed off once] ... putting himself and other road users in danger," Mr Kerr told the court on Monday.
Counsel for the defence Matt Fordham said stopping for a nap on the side of the road before Mangoplah may not have been a safe option for the boy, arguing the possibility he could have hopped out of the vehicle while Obst was asleep and been exposed to the dangers of traffic.
On Monday afternoon, after 12 minutes of deliberations, the jury found Obst not guilty of the dangerous driving occasioning death charge.
In court on Tuesday, during sentencing for the negligent driving charge, Mr Kerr said the seriousness of the crash meant the threshold for imprisonment had been crossed.
"The crown submits that a prison sentence is appropriate. Not full-time but ... by way of an intensive corrections order," he said.
However, Mr Fordham strongly disagreed and said "we are nowhere near" the threshold.
After considering all factors in the case, Judge Pauline David determined prison time was "not an appropriate sentence".
Judge David found while there were no aggravating factors in the case, there were a number of mitigating factors - including an early guilty plea, as well as remorse and acceptance of responsibility for his actions.
"It is painfully clear Obst will never forgive himself," she said.
"He's a person of good character with good prospects of rehabilitation and I don't see any likelihood he will reoffend in any way."
Judge David also noted the toll the crash has had on Obst.
"No punishment would be as bad as what the offender continues to inflict on himself," she said.
"Anyone understanding the facts of this case will be deterred from driving after having any drowsy feelings.
"In my view ... the crime is denounced and the punishment will, and does, recognise the harm done to the victim ... and to those left behind."
The judge ruled the matter was at the bottom end of objective seriousness and sentenced Obst to a two-year conditional release order (CRO) without conviction.
The CRO is set to expire on August 7, 2025.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
