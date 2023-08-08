The Border Mail
Lavington man John Henry Obst avoids conviction over 2021 fatal crash on Holbrook Road near Mangoplah

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 8 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 6:00pm
A judge has recorded a non-conviction against a driver involved in a crash that killed a six-year-old boy, saying he "will never forgive himself" and no punishment could be as bad as what he continues to inflict on himself.

