Mia Lavis made a winning start to her international career on Wednesday morning.
The 17-year-old, from Howlong, was part of the Australian side which kicked off its FAST5 netball program with a 29-8 win over Scotland at Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago.
Lavis, who plays her club netball for Wodonga Raiders, featured in goal-attack and used her long-range shooting skills to good advantage in the format which offers two and even three-point shots.
Lavis continued her good form in Australia's second game, a thumping 54-6 win over Canada, as the Albury High School student switched between goal-shooter and goal-attack.
Australia sits on top of Pool A, with a game against Trinidad & Tobago to come on Thursday morning before semi-finals later that day.
The netball competition concludes with the medal matches on Friday.
England, South Africa, Botswana and St Vincent & The Grenadines make up Pool B.
It's the first time FAST5 netball has been part of the Commonwealth Youth Games.
Fresh from playing in the Ovens and Murray 17-and-under grand final for Raiders last season, Lavis was picked in the Victoria squad for the National Championships and her outstanding performances at state level in Darwin caught the eye of national selectors.
Lavis was named in the Australian 17-and-under squad and then came the news she would pull on the green and gold in the Caribbean.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.