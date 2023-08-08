Jindera key forward Josh Lloyd will miss the remainder of the season after being suspended for four matches on a striking charge at the Hume League's independent tribunal on Tuesday night.
Lloyd was found guilty of striking Brock-Burrum's Tim Heagney.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was represented by player advocate Mark Deegan.
The incident happened during the opening quarter of the round nine clash between Brock-Burrum and Jindera which the Saints won by nine points.
Saints officials requested the league investigate the incident.
League investigation officer Paul Habel referred the incident to the tribunal after speaking to both clubs.
It was the first Hume league tribunal case this season after the introduction this year of the new grading system similar to what exists at AFL level.
The incident was graded high impact, high contact and intentional.
It remains mathematically possible but highly improbable that the seventh-placed Bulldogs can sneak a finals berth.
They trail the sixth-placed Saints by four points and percentage with three rounds remaining.
The Bulldogs face Osborne, Culcairn and Henty in the run home while the Saints have Holbrook, Lockhart and Murray Magpies.
The Saints would have to lose to both Holbrook and Lockhart for the Bulldogs to have any chance of snatching an unlikely finals berth.
Lloyd's case was heard at the Commercial Club on Tuesday night with Wayne Taylor chairman of the tribunal hearing which lasted more than an hour.
He has booted eight goals this season from 10 matches.
The Bulldogs made the preliminary final last season but have struggled to recapture that sort of form this season with the club one of the hardest hit by injury in the competition.
