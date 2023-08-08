The Border Mail
Jindera's Josh Lloyd outed for four weeks after being found guilty of striking

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 9 2023 - 8:02am, first published 7:43am
Jindera's Josh Lloyd will miss the remainder of the season after being suspended for four weeks at the tribunal on Tuesday night.

Jindera key forward Josh Lloyd will miss the remainder of the season after being suspended for four matches on a striking charge at the Hume League's independent tribunal on Tuesday night.

