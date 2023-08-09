Two service stations and three new fast food and beverage stores are likely to be opened on the Border by the end of September.
Sydney-based Spectrum Retail Group, which is behind the development of a new service centre in Wodonga housing the city's third 7-Eleven petrol station, along with the region's first Carls Jr, Oporto and Fast Lane Coffee outlets, as well as the construction of Albury's first 7-Eleven on Urana Road, opposite Coles in Lavington, has provided updates on both projects.
Development director Youil Adam said poor weather had pushed back the opening of the $18.5 million Wodonga site from June to late September in 2023, with the Lavington petrol shop to open at a similar time.
"We are looking at this stage at a grand opening in late September, pending the final concrete pouring along the front of the property," Mr Adam said.
"We're looking at handing over formally to 7-Eleven and Oporto in the next few weeks, once we get a handle on when we can finish the concreting.
"The plan is to have everyone open around the same time. That's always been the plan.
"We've got security cameras for this site and our site at Lavington and every day I check the weather to make sure it's nice and sunny there and it's drying the concrete."
Mr Adam said the process had been relatively smooth, with Border-based Barker Group leading the construction.
"The Lavington site on Urana Road opposite Coles is going really quickly considering we started construction on that one in May," he said.
"We should actually have that one open around the same time as Wodonga, even though Wodonga started earlier in December.
"I'm getting some pretty good feedback regarding Carls Jr and Oporto coming to town. Everyone's pretty excited about that, much like they were when 7-Eleven first opened up in Wodonga on Anzac Parade (in 2021).
Meanwhile, construction of a new drive through Mexican eatery slated for Lavington will start by the middle of 2024.
Guzman y Gomez is set to open its first Border store in early 2025 on Wagga Road after land was purchased in 2021.
The site will also include a drive through Oporto restaurant, while another tenant is still being sought for a smaller portion of the block.
"GYG Albury is expected to open in the second half of FY25 with construction intended to commence in May 2024," a Guzman y Gomez spokesperson said.
"Guzman y Gomez has seen great success opening across regional NSW and is confident GYG Albury will bring fresh, real and clean Mexican flavours to the Albury locals.
"GYG Albury will be looking for new team members who share our same obsession with delicious fresh food to join the team. We hire over 100 crew members to support with the opening of each new restaurant."
Estate agent Scott Mann, of AW Commercial, said there had been delays to get the development application approved.
"We've got to go through preliminary drawings and architectural drawings before we can tend to build. That's the process we're in now," he said.
"It took a lot longer to get the DA than it perhaps should have and there's been general delays with contractors being busy, but nothing out of the ordinary.
"There's the two drive throughs and then there's a 119-square metre vacant box that will be leased as well, but there's no one on that at the moment. It's not a drive through, it's another little retail tenancy attached to the back of Oporto."
Mr Mann also said major construction works would soon start on the new Five Ways medical precinct on the corner of Union Road and Mate Street in Lavington thanks to more financial commitment being put forward by prospective tenants.
Eight out of 12 spaces in the building have been sold.
"Construction is under way internally in terms of ground works and then major construction works are probably another month away," Mr Mann said.
"It's more getting pre-commitments across the line to get the finance that has probably taken a little bit longer than it should have, but that's just a sign of the times.
"Both of those developments will be fantastic for Lavington. They're both prominent sites that are sitting stagnant, so to get some some new investment on both of those sites is really good."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
