Teen arrested following Wodonga sports club break-in, more youths sought

Police have arrested a boy following a weekend break-in at the Wodonga Athletics Club.
Police arrested a 13-year-old boy on Tuesday in connection with the incident, which involved doors being smashed, other items damaged, and lollies stolen.
He received a caution.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said further youths are suspected of being involved.
"We thank the community for their assistance," he said.
"We expect to make further arrests in coming days."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600.
