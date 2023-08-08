The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teen arrested following Wodonga sports club break-in, more youths sought

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 9 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthea Mulholland with a damaged door at the Wodonga Athletics Club. Picture by James Wiltshire
Anthea Mulholland with a damaged door at the Wodonga Athletics Club. Picture by James Wiltshire

Police have arrested a boy following a weekend break-in at the Wodonga Athletics Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.