The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Sue Gold replaces Larry Goldsworthy on Indigo Council after VEC countback

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sue Gold has won a place on Indigo Council for the remainder of the council term after a countback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.