Sue Gold has won a place on Indigo Council for the remainder of the council term after winning a countback.
The Victorian Electoral Commission declared Ms Gold the winner of the countback on Wednesday, August 9, and she will replace Larry Goldsworthy after he handed in his resignation on June 30, 2023.
Ms Gold was one of 11 candidates vying for Mr Goldsworthy's position and defeated Troy Dillon, Peter Watkins, Kate Sutherland, Sheila Rademan, Remo Parente, Frank McLoughlin, Neil Funston, John Harvey, Carol Lenaz and Geoffrey Palmer.
The recently appointed executive officer of Border Trust has 48 hours to formally accept the position.
MORE TO COME
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.