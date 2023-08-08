The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta's Matt Kelly likely to miss rest of the year with knee injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 9 2023 - 10:57am, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Matt Kelly (with ball) hasn't played since July 15 and is unlikely to play again this year.
Wangaratta's Matt Kelly (with ball) hasn't played since July 15 and is unlikely to play again this year.

Wangaratta coach Ben Reid will be forced to find another midfielder after revealing Matt Kelly is almost certain to miss the rest of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.