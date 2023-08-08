Wangaratta coach Ben Reid will be forced to find another midfielder after revealing Matt Kelly is almost certain to miss the rest of the year.
Kelly injured the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) against North Albury on July 15 and it was originally hoped he would return just before finals.
"It's disappointing for 'Bater' because he's had an injury-interrupted year, but you never know, he'll keep doing the strength work and see what happens, but it's more unlikely than likely (he will return this year)," coach and great mate Ben Reid explained.
Kelly, who turns 36 next month, has been an outstanding performer in big games and was the Pies' overall best during the three-year grand final run from 2017-2019.
It follows the season-ending foot injury to gun midfielder Jackson Clarke.
The powerhouse on-baller started the season slowly, but should poll strongly in the Morris Medal after the first month until he suffered the injury against Yarrawonga on July 8.
No team has lost the midfield class the Pies have over the past two seasons with Collingwood draftee Joe Richards, 2021 best and fairest Abraham Ankers and Brad Meville (committed to Richmond VFL) joining the injured pair.
Given the midfield depth of fellow top three outfits Yarrawonga and Albury, it will take a mighty effort to contest a fifth successive grand final, let alone win it.
And there's every chance 2017 premiership captain Michael Newton won't return until finals with a knee injury.
"It's all good structurally, but he's got a Baker's cyst that's burst, he's got some swelling in there and he just needs to get the swelling under control," Reid declared.
Wangaratta is away to Lavington on Saturday, hosts Myrtleford in round 17 and then has the final round bye, so the club would have to decide whether to give Newton a run before finals or an extra fortnight's break.
If he doesn't play in the regular season, it will be six weeks between games.
However, despite the massive injury toll, including Reid (hamstring) himself, the Pies showed their depth with the season's biggest win - 127 -points - against bottom outfit Wodonga Raiders last Saturday.
