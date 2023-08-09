Police on both sides of the border have released names and images of five people wanted for arrest.
Albury, Wodonga and Bright police hope the information can prompt a public response.
Lachlan Robinson, 31, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is best known around the greater Albury and Deniliquin areas.
Warren Hanlon, 38, has an outstanding warrant in his name.
Police said he would be recognised around greater Albury and Corowa.
Toni Sharp, 30, also has an outstanding warrant and is said to be based in Albury-Wodonga.
Anyone with information on the three people is urged to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
Meanwhile, Wodonga and Bright police have sought the public's help to track down two wanted women.
Wodonga police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Sheyenne Weaver.
"Several warrants have been issued for the 30-year-old. She is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Her image has been released in the hope someone may have information on her current whereabouts."
Bright police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Elizabeth Keogh.
A warrant is out for the 22-year old, who is also known around the Albury-Wodonga area.
Anyone who has any information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Wodonga police station on (02) 6049 2600, Bright police station on (03) 5755 1444, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.