2022 NBL1 East championship winning coach Matt Paps has stepped down from the Bandits.
Paps has been at the helm of the women's side for the past four seasons, guiding the team to a maiden title last year.
This season, Paps again took his team to the finals, losing to the red-hot Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles a fortnight ago by seven points.
"I feel it's the right time for the women's program to have a different voice," he said.
"I think we've built a really great program over the last three to four years and I think it's in a very strong position for the next person to take over."
The 37-year-old will take some time off before considering a move back to Melbourne where he previously had coaching roles with Bulleen in its WNBL and Big V programs.
"I think it's the best thing to do for the club right now to move forward - put itself in the best position to pull the best candidate," Paps said.
He said a focus on junior pathways was paramount to the club's ongoing success, pointing to Youth League players Georgie Salinger and Maeve Connell who have both earned minutes in the senior rotation this season.
"The thing I take the most pride out of is the number of local and junior players that have come into the program over the past few years," he said.
"We've got some great juniors coming through.
"It's been built around the juniors and the locals with obviously some star players coming in to complement them and help them grow as players."
Bandits president Luke Smith said Paps was highly regarded within the organisation.
"The board and club would like to thank Matt for his four years as head coach of our women's program.
"He leaves this program in a very healthy state."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.