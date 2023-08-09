Wodonga armed robbery suspect jailed after being caught with sawn-off gun

A man found with a sawn-off shotgun that police believe was used in a Wodonga armed robbery has been jailed, with a magistrate noting he had spent the best years of his life in jail.
Ashley Rigby had been running hot until police arrested him on May 22 this year.
He was seen pushing a stolen Mazda on Trudewind Road in Wodonga on May 9, five days after the vehicle was stolen from a Baranduda driveway.
An Isuzu MU-X was stolen from a Wodonga home on May 10 and Rigby and his friends were seen fleeing from police in the car a day later after being spotted at the Melbourne Road Caltex.
The car was found dumped in Teal Court on May 15, having been spray painted in a bid to disguise it.
Police were next alerted to an armed robbery on Brockley Street about 1am on May 19.
A Silver Kia Rio stopped next the victim and two men with balaclavas got out, one with a shotgun and the other a large hunting knife.
The victim, 24, handed over cash and his phone and the pair and a getaway driver fled.
The Kia was seen in Wodonga about 2.30pm, and sped off from Albury officers as they tried to stop the car in NSW.
A large hunting knife was found in the car and a firearm found in Rigby's backpack on May 22nd.
Police had attended a home on Vermont Street after identifying Rigby as a suspect in the armed robbery.
He fled, jumped a side fence and threw the backpack and gun into a garden bed.
Rigby had filmed a video 27 minutes before his arrest, showing him handling the weapon.
Rigby was already on parole in NSW, and had other charges pending in Victoria over a motorbike theft and other matters.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said her client started using ice at age 21 and hadn't had therapeutic assistance.
Her client told her when he uses drugs he "does dumb stuff".
Magistrate Ian Watkins said given he still had seven months owing on parole in NSW, there wasn't much assistance the Victorian court could offer.
"You've summed it up very, very well," he told Rigby.
"When you're on drugs, you do dumb stuff.
"But the dumb stuff is really, really serious stuff.
"You've spent a large part of the best years of your life in custody, and that's going to continue for some time."
Rigby was jailed for six months and will be sent to NSW once the jail term is complete.
