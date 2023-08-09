The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga armed robbery suspect jailed after being caught with sawn-off gun

By Wodonga Court
August 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police search a car they suspect was used in the Wodonga armed robbery. File photo
Police search a car they suspect was used in the Wodonga armed robbery. File photo

A man found with a sawn-off shotgun that police believe was used in a Wodonga armed robbery has been jailed, with a magistrate noting he had spent the best years of his life in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.