AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has described Albury-Wodonga as "perfect" for hosting major sporting events.
McLachlan was at Lavington Sports Ground on Wednesday watching his son, Sidney, play for Victoria in the U12 Australian Football Championships.
The departing footy boss was full of praise for the region and the venue as he watched from the boundary on No.1 oval.
"I think it's the perfect venue for a national carnival like this," McLachlan said.
"There's the right amount of accommodation, everything's close and the Lavington sports complex is absolutely perfect, with two ovals and incredible facilities.
"Lots of families have come to town and are having a great time.
"It's been an amazing week so far and it couldn't be in a better spot."
The Victorian side, which also includes Wodonga's Jett Bradshaw, cruised to victory over the Northern Territory on Wednesday, making it four straight wins at the carnival with games against ACT and South Australia to come.
"The talent levels are amazing," McLachlan said.
"There's a couple of sides a bit more dominant than the others but the boys' talent has been showcased in this event for a long time and there's a lot of talent there.
"To see the girls now having a carnival and playing side-by-side and how the girls and the boys are interacting, it makes you pretty proud of where the game is at.
"All the hard work of parents and volunteers, to get the boys and the girls here, everyone's having a great time, enjoying the talent but also just the community."
Speaking of which, McLachlan only had good things to say about the welcome he and the rest of the Victorian travelling party have received on the Border.
"I've loved it here," he said.
"We've been out every night; restaurants, pubs, meeting people.
"It's my first time spending time in Albury and the vast majority of parents have loved it.
"This is a really important region for our game and it's great to see it so strong.
"I must say I wasn't quite aware of how good the facilities are up here.
"Our kids have been doing rehab with the Albury Tigers, we had dinner the other night at Wodonga Raiders and they're first-class venues.
"There are many very good venues up here and it's pretty impressive, to be honest with you."
Sam Lupo, from St Mary's School in Myrtleford, is also playing for Victoria this week while Sidney McLachlan is representing Melbourne Grammar School.
"It's fun, first and foremost," McLachlan said.
"I've got a son playing and he's loving it.
"You try to let them stay out and have fun, and it's not always easy, but they've had some good wins.
"They were worried about Western Australia but it's been mostly just fun watching them play and not having to worry about the scoreboard.
"But that will change, I'm sure, by the end of the week."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.