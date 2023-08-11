RACHEL McNamara recalls the Black Summer bushfires like yesterday.
The Albury-based actor said multiple warning systems were constantly being updated, smoke blanketed the Twin Cities and everyone was worried for friends and emergency services on the frontline.
"We were navigating two warning systems from two states and conscious that so many communities had been horribly affected in areas we loved to visit with our families like Corryong," she said.
McNamara said the political discourse at the time was alarming.
She said climate change denial continued and those at the top couldn't grasp the seriousness of the bushfire emergency.
"There was an overwhelming sense about a lack of leadership and an astounding "Hawaii-gate", where Scott Morrison was MIA and the absurdity of that when the country was on fire," McNamara said.
Now performing in Campion Decent's new play Unprecedented, McNamara said it was a privilege to work on this deep-dive into the climate change emergency.
Three years in development, the landmark new Australian play opened at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Friday night.
The play stands as a rallying cry, raising urgent questions about our collective response to Australia's growing climate emergency.
It expands on the critical conversation ignited by Decent's companion play, Embers.
"In terms of this style of theatre, Campion is one of the best verbatim writers in the country and internationally his work sits among core verbatim pieces," McNamara said.
"We see how Campion so beautifully shapes the work around the research.
"There's a real activism to this piece.
"As a playwright he captures the urgency of this conversation and gives the space for it to be political, funny and heartbreaking.
"He's so well read on the subject and the way he's selected the voices and the characters is so very clever."
From vaudeville to verbatim, featuring song, dance and a healthy dose of satire, the play takes this challenging conversation and carves a way through.
Unprecedented promises to be a transformative theatrical experience, entertaining audiences into contemplating their role in shaping a sustainable and resilient future.
The word "unprecedented" became the buzzword of the Black Summer fires in 2019-2020.
The Border creatives include director Karla Conway, producer Beck Palmer, production design Sophie Woodward, sign design/composer Brendon Boney, community support Chris Pidd, actor Craig Alexander and actor Noel Hodda.
After its HotHouse season, the play will tour five fire-affected areas - Corryong, Bright, Wagga, Gosford and the Blue Mountains.
Precedent runs at the Butter Factory Theatre on Saturday, August 12 at 7.30pm; Tuesday, August 15, at 7.30pm; Wednesday, August 16, at 6.30pm; Thursday, August 17 at 11am, 7.30pm and 6.15pm (La Trobe Conversation); Friday, August 18, 7.30pm (Meet the Artists Q and A); Saturday, August 19, at 3pm (audio described); Saturday, August 19 at 7.30pm.
