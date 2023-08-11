The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Unprecedented sounds alarm on climate emergency in world premiere in Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated August 11 2023 - 11:26am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award-winning playwright Campion Decent's new play, Unprecedented, will open at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Friday night. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Award-winning playwright Campion Decent's new play, Unprecedented, will open at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Friday night. Picture by Tara Trewhella

RACHEL McNamara recalls the Black Summer bushfires like yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.