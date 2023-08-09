The Border Mail
Train travelling at up to 127km/h in 15km/h zone before fatality at Wallan

By Tara Cosoleto
August 9 2023 - 3:00pm
The scene of the crash. File photo
A Melbourne-bound train was travelling at up to 127km/h when it derailed, killing two men and injuring passengers, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau says.

