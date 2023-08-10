A major Easter car event that took the Border by storm in 2022 will return in 2024.
The Camaro and Firebird Nationals are coming back to Albury across four days from Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1.
Entries are open for all Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebirds and Trans Ams as the call goes out around Australia for owners of the muscle cars to make their way to Albury.
The 2024 Easter long weekend event will see entrants cruise around a host of tourist spots and scenic roads.
A show and shine will take place at Hovell Tree Park on Easter Saturday from 9am to 1.30pm to give car lovers a chance to get up close and personal with the vehicles, ranging from 1967 through to current models.
The public is invited on Easter Sunday and Monday to see the vehicles hit the track at the DECA Centre at Barnawartha North.
A North East winery tour and a secondary car show at McRae Motors in Wodonga are also on the schedule.
"It's just a great geographical centre, Albury-Wodonga, in the Riverina and northern Victoria, for the car people to bring much needed money into the local economy," he said.
"It would have been tens of thousands of dollars generated in the local economy. It's better in our economy than someone else's.
"There wasn't any bad feedback from the more than 200 people that entered and they obviously aim to get more this time around. I think they have close to 100 entries already and it's only been open about three weeks.
"Speaking to businesses that came on board as local sponsors last year, they were well patronised by the visitors to the region, and they were from all parts of Australia, which was great.
"It helps put Albury on the map."
Mr Mathews said the CFNATS committee does everything possible to make sure the event is enjoyed by all in attendance.
"They'll probably come down at least four or five times over the two-year period to see what events are going to work well so people get value for money," he said.
"They spend money when they come down and stay in the motels and go to restaurants, which gives the entrants the best possible experience when they come here.
"I put my hand up again to sponsor event because I think it's great for the community. I get nothing out of it from a business perspective, but I'm giving back to a community that has been really good to me."
All proceeds from the event will once again go to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Care Centre Trust Fund.
More than $10,000 was donated in 2022.
The event has been supported by Albury Council, BF Transport and McRae Motors.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
