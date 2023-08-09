The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

North Albury's Jackson Weidemann credits VFL for his improvement

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 9 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Weidemann has split his time between the VFL and Ovens and Murray this year.
Jackson Weidemann has split his time between the VFL and Ovens and Murray this year.

Jackson Weidemann says the VFL has made him a smarter player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.