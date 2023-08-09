Jackson Weidemann says the VFL has made him a smarter player.
Weidemenn has played nine games with Port Melbourne, but hasn't played since the round 15 clash against Box Hill on July 1.
He's had 10 games with his second club North Albury, including a starring role in last Saturday's win over Lavington.
"I can see the game better now, when I was getting the footy a lot back then (at North in 2021), I wasn't knowing where I was going to go, I was getting it and making it up," he admitted.
"The VFL program has helped a lot, it's simple in terms of just looking for options, backing my skills and not just blazing away or rushing."
Originally from Wagga's Turvey Park, Weidemann joined North in December, 2018.
He won the Hoppers' best and fairest in the COVID-shortened 2021, before joining Port.
The defender played 18 games last season.
He racked up 32 touches, with a match-high 10 score involvements and equal match-high 11 marks, against Lavington.
With the scores level and 11 minutes left, the 23-year-old took a strong mark in the middle of the ground and found Josh Minogue, who kicked a point for the lead.
And then two minutes later, Weidemann took another mark 55m out and again found Minogue, who converted for a crucial seven-point break.
"It's a different role to what he's played for a large part of the year, going into the midfield, it's freed him up," coach Tim Broomhead explained.
"He played a little bit against (Wodonga) Raiders last game, before that he hasn't played as an out and out mid, but with a player capable of doing what he can do, just give him a licence to play, sometimes that's all you need to do, just let good players be good."
