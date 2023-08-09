A North Albury woman with a history of violence will have her mental health assessed in the wake of an unprovoked assault that could land her in jail.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin made clear the court was running out of options other than full-time custody for Tanya Lorraine Kellett, who punched another woman to the head at Lavington Square shopping centre.
"This is now her sixth matter of like offending," Ms McLaughlin pointed out to defence lawyer Tim Hemsley in Albury Local Court on Wednesday, August 9.
Ms McLaughlin suggested the court had tried every option for Kellett without success.
Kellett, who is on bail for other, unrelated matters with a condition that bans her from entering central Albury except to attend court, was to have been sentenced on Wednesday.
But Ms McLaughlin said it appeared Kellett, 32, had mental health issues that needed to be further explored through a specialist report.
This will be carried out by the NSW Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network, with Kellett's sentencing further adjourned to September 20.
Kellett previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the shopping centre incident on May 15.
Mr Hemsley was understated in accepting the gravity of his client's predicament.
"There's very few options, your honour," he submitted to Ms McLaughlin.
Kellett had only just completed a nine-month intensive corrections order - a term of custody served in the community, under the supervision of NSW Community Corrections - for attacking a teenage girl, 19, with a metal bar when she committed this latest offence.
This was highlighted by Ms McLaughlin before adjourning Kellett's case.
The court heard previously that Kellett and her latest victim had known each for a couple of decades.
The victim was shopping in the Woolworths supermarket on the day of the assault; at the same time, Kellett was waiting for a doctor's appointment.
"It appears that the victim and the accused have exchanged words about the accused's brother (who was) somewhere in the complex," police said.
The victim then walked outside the supermarket and was unloading her trolley when Kellett walked past.
"The accused has then approached the victim and shortly after has punched the victim to the left side of the face."
The victim was treated at Albury hospital for bleeding from her mouth.
Kellett maintained her pleas of not guilty to charges of stalking or intimidation and contravention of an apprehended violence order over an incident from late June.
She also pleaded not guilty, on Wednesday, to two freshly laid stalking and intimidation charges.
This matter will go to a contested hearing on November 2.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.