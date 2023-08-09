The Border Mail
Full-time jail looms as possibly only option for North Albury woman over attack

By Albury Court
August 9 2023 - 7:00pm
Tanya Lorraine Kellett
A North Albury woman with a history of violence will have her mental health assessed in the wake of an unprovoked assault that could land her in jail.

