A border contingent starred in the NSW win over ACT in the School Sport Australia 12 Years and Under Football Championships at Lavington yesterday.
Albury trio Sam McDonald, Mitch Packer and Eli Strang (three goals) excelled, while Rylan Schneider and Chett O'Mara (Wagga) were also superb in the 11.9 (75) to 2.0 (12) win at Lavington Sportsground No. 2.
"We played the best we have all week and that can be hard because we're such a big state, we haven't been able to train a lot before it, but the boys are starting to put the pieces of the puzzle together and playing some really good patches of play," coach and former Lavington star Kade Stevens suggested.
NSW has split its four games and faces South Australia today, before finishing with Western Australia tomorrow.
This carnival has an outstanding record of producing AFL players, including Paul Spargo (1977-78), Billy Brownless (1978), Wayne Carey, John Longmire (1982), Brett Kirk (1988), Adam Schenider (1995-96), Luke Breust, Taylor Walker (2002) and Paddy Parnell (2014).
"The system is working beautifully and so if anybody wants to see some up and coming football, there's only a couple more days to get up and have a look," School Sport Australia National Australian Football advisor Geoff Hayes said.
Seven teams are contesting the boys and girls events, with teams playing each other once, at the Lavington Sportsground complex.
There's no grand finals with a first past the post system.
And Hayes has been delighted with the competition.
"Oh my gosh, Jack Bradley (AlburyCity council) and the staff here have done a magnificent job, in not only the ground preparation, but also in making all the States feel absolutely welcome."
