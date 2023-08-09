11
HotHouse Theatre presents Unprecedented, Butter Factory Theatre, 7.30pm
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
Oh What A Night, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
The Rivereens, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Dojo Rise, SS&A Albury, 9pm
Abbey Lane, SS&A Albury, 9pm
12
HotHouse Theatre presents Unprecedented, Butter Factory Theatre, 7.30pm
Burnin Daylight, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Junkmale, SS&A Albury, 9pm
18
Overtime, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
19
Tuxedos, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
25
Catholic College Wodonga presents Bring It On - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 12pm and 7pm
Snow Road Troopers, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
26
Catholic College Wodonga presents Bring It On - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Wonderland presented by MT Dance Creative and Centre Stage Event Company, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm and 7pm
Taktile Trio, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
29
Rhythms of Ireland 15-year anniversary tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
31
Hans - Disko Spektakular Tour 2023, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
