The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and the North East in August

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 10 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catch a live gig on the Border throughout August.
Catch a live gig on the Border throughout August.

11

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.