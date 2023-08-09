The Border Mail
Wagga man charged after allegedly using file-sharing application to access child abuse material: police

By Daisy Huntly
August 9 2023 - 4:00pm
A man arrested in Wagga on Tuesday morning is escorted to the wagon by police. Picture by NSW Police
A man arrested in Wagga on Tuesday morning is escorted to the wagon by police. Picture by NSW Police

A man accused of accessing child abuse material has been arrested in Wagga in a sting by the State Crime Command's sex crimes squad.

