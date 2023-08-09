The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brooke McPherson stood down pending stewards inquiry into race day treatment

By Courtney Rees
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henty trainer-driver Brooke McPherson has had her licences suspended by the stewards. Picture by Les Smith
Henty trainer-driver Brooke McPherson has had her licences suspended by the stewards. Picture by Les Smith

Henty trainer-driver Brooke McPherson has been stood down pending a stewards inquiry into race day treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.