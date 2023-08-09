Henty trainer-driver Brooke McPherson has been stood down pending a stewards inquiry into race day treatment.
Harness Racing NSW stewards allege they observed McPherson administering the contents of a syringe into the mouth of Lookinforareason while the horse was in a float on the way to race at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Stewards took possession of items used in the administration as well as blood and urine samples from the horse to be further analysed.
Lookinforareason was withdrawn from the Harness Trading Ring Australia Pace (1740m) by the stewards.
ALSO IN SPORT
On Monday, McPherson was given an opportunity to provide submissions in relation to Australian Harness Racing Rule 183, where pending the outcome of an inquiry stewards may direct that a licence may be suspended.
McPherson did not oppose the imposition of rule 183 and as such her trainer and driver licences were suspended immediately.
A date has not been set for the steward's inquiry at this time.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.