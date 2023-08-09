A contested hearing over a forensic procedure application by police in an Albury murder case will take place on September 21.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys set down the date following submissions in Albury Local Court by both the Crown and the defence lawyer for accused killer Glenn Bruce Dutton.
The application is running separately to the murder charge prosecution, which will return to court at a later date.
The court heard this week that an expert forensic report related to the death of Isaac Morgan-Wise remained outstanding.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Campbell Hasler said the Crown needed "further time to obtain that report".
Defence barrister and deputy senior public defender Michael King said he held "some considerable disquiet" that the report was not yet available.
Nevertheless, Mr King said it was "most important" that the court "keeps this moving" through setting a hearing date.
Mr Hasler said the expert evidence in the report by Dr Andrew McIntosh would play a vital role in serving that forensic procedure application hearing.
The hearing is expected to take about an hour.
Dutton, 18, who was was not required in court, was charged with murder after an incident incident in a Crisp Street, Albury, home on the evening of November 13, 2022, in which Mr Morgan-Wise suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest.
Mr Morgan-Wise, Dutton's half-brother, died in Albury hospital the following day about 1.45am after undergoing surgery on a collapsed lung.
After his arrest, the court heard previously, Dutton told police he and his half-brother had been "play fighting".
It was said at the time that a knife Dutton was drying allegedly penetrated Mr Morgan-Wise's chest when the teenager blocked a punch.
