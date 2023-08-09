Q: You proved no match for Osborne last weekend after going down by almost 10-goals but were missing a few big names?
A: Peter Cook didn't play alongside Jeremy Luff, Tim Heagney and Jack Schilg which hurt our structures.
Q: How many players do you expect to get back this weekend against the Brookers?
A: Luffy (Jeremy) trained on Tuesday night, Schilgy was away last weekend and Tim just wanted an extra week off after copping a knock a couple of weeks ago. Cookie is probably 50/50.
Q: The Saints are in sixth spot but Jindera knocking off Howlong keeps their faint finals hopes alive. How confident are you that you will be playing finals?
A: The last five weeks I've been watching the ladder and there doesn't seem to be much between those sides from third to seventh but we would have to be stiff to miss out now.
Q: Who are you tipping to win the Azzi medal?
A: From what I've seen Connor Galvin has enjoyed another outstanding season while Jarred Lane has been a classy addition for the Spiders and is a proven vote catcher.
Q: Who wins the Saints best and fairest?
A: I reckon it will be a tight race between Darcy I'Anson and Ronnie Boulton who both ooze class and the wildcard could be Jack Schilg who has impressed me since crossing from Corowa-Rutherglen.
ROUND 15
Saturday, August 5
Howlong v Bill. Crows
Osborne v Jindera
Culcairn v Lockhart
RWW Giants v Henty
Holbrook v Brock-Burrum
CDHBU v Magpies
Holbrook is expected to welcome back spearhead Luke Gestier who hasn't played since round six with a severe hamstring injury in a timely boost for the reigning premier. Ben and Fletcher Parker combined for eight goals last week with the pair in good recent form and providing other avenues to goal for the Brookers. The Saints can guarantee a finals berth with an upset but the home side looks a class above.
Verdict: Holbrook by 29 points
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.