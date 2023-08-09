The Border Mail
Five questions with Josh Koschitzke, Hume league fixture and verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 9 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:56pm
Josh Koschitzke has enjoyed another solid season for the Saints.
Josh Koschitzke has enjoyed another solid season for the Saints.

FIVE QUESTIONS WITH JOSH KOSCHITZKE

Q: You proved no match for Osborne last weekend after going down by almost 10-goals but were missing a few big names?

