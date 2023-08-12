The Border Mail
Corowa's Helen and David Jobson proudly repairing graves at town's pioneer cemetery

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
August 13 2023 - 5:00am
The discovery of a vandalised riverside grave in Corowa sparked something in Helen Jobson.

