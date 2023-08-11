The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Border Relay For Life 2023 registrations now open in 21st year

By Community News
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of Albury-Wodonga's largest charity fundraisers has come of age.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.