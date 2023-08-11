One of Albury-Wodonga's largest charity fundraisers has come of age.
Border Relay For Life will celebrate its 21st birthday in 2023, with the Cancer Council event raising more than $4.9 million since its inception.
Registrations are now open for the 24-hour relay, due to take place at Alexandra Park, Albury, on October 21-22.
Teams of friends, families and colleagues raise money in the lead-up to Relay For Life, where team members take turns walking around a track to signify that "cancer never rests, so neither do we".
Already about 242 participants across 34 teams have signed up and more than $33,000 raised.
Cancer Council NSW community fundraising co-ordinator Brianna Carracher said this year's relay hoped to raise $150,000.
This would support Border Cancer Council initiatives like the Cancer Council liaison staff member at Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre and the free Transport to Treatment program.
"In the last five years, the community has raised more than $1 million at Border Relay For Life," Ms Carracher said.
Border Relay For Life will launch its 21st birthday with a screening of Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning at Regent Cinemas Albury on Sunday, August 13.
