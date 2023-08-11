Border medical student Arabella Green is hoping her other great passion of mountain biking will take her to the very top.
The 18-year-old will board a flight on August 15 for four weeks to compete in her sport at the highest level possible - the World Cup.
The event will involve her putting her skills to the test in three out of eight races planned for the cup at venues in Andorra and France. Andorra is an independent principality between France and Spain, in the Pyrenees Mountains.
Green has been competing in mountain biking for the past four years, describing the sport as "riding down the hill as fast as you can, hitting jumps and going over rocks".
"I'm dedicated, driven and very excited," she said.
"I'm also a little bit shocked. It's not something that I expected.
"It was sort of just like 'oh, I'm going to give this a shot and I'm going to work hard and see whether I can get there'.
"And then I got the news, and now I'm just super excited for the experience to go overseas and compete and see what it's like at that world level."
Originally from Mansfield, she was one of just 15 students offered places from more than 600 applicants.
Green said juggling being an athlete and studying full time was difficult, "but I'm motivated and interested in learning".
"I want to maintain a full-time study load at the same time as doing this because I want to keep both my career aspirations and what I want to do athletics-wise as well," she said.
"Juggling is a little bit of a challenge. It's an amazing opportunity."
La Trobe's elite athlete program supports the sporting aspirations of students while ensuring they succeed in their studies through individualised curriculum.
The Albury-Wodonga campus is home to three elite athletes - Green, professional tennis player Xavier Kendall and another skilled mountain biker, Tess Buckley.
