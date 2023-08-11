The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

La Trobe Uni' medical student getting set to compete with the best on world stage

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
August 11 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border based Arabella Green is looking forward to competing in her sport at the highest level possible - the World Cup. Picture by Matt_Rosu_photography.
Border based Arabella Green is looking forward to competing in her sport at the highest level possible - the World Cup. Picture by Matt_Rosu_photography.

Border medical student Arabella Green is hoping her other great passion of mountain biking will take her to the very top.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.