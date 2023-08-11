The future of bush footy on the Border looks to be in good hands if these two young men are anything to go by.
Rylan Schneider and Jordan Swann have captained NSW at the U12 Australian Football Championships in Lavington this week with huge support from their friends and family.
Schneider, who attends St Joseph's School in Culcairn, plays his club football with Osborne in the Hume League and was thrilled when he found out he'd be featuring at the national carnival.
"I felt very pumped," Schneider said.
"I was really happy because I knew I'd get to play against the best people from all around Australia.
"It's been a great challenge, seeing what the skills are like and learning from better players.
"It means a lot, being asked to captain the best 23 players in the state.
"Knowing that I can make it to this level, that I'm good enough to play against the best, that gives me plenty of confidence."
Swann plays for Berrigan Saints and attends Berrigan Public School.
"It's been great getting around the boys and when we got our first win, that felt really good," Swann said.
"It's been challenging and fun at the same time.
"I knew what was coming because I did it last year.
"I was nervous at the start but we've just got to make sure that when someone's feeling down, we get their head back up.
"It's a great honour and a great privilege being able to captain beside Rylan; we have tried to lead by example through the week."
Swann dreams of emulating his heroes, Tim Taranto and Dustin Martin, by reaching the AFL one day, but it's the way both boys have kept their feet on the ground which has been key to their progress thus far.
"What they're going to learn from a week of footy at this intensity is amazing," mum Caz Swann said.
"To take that back into their footy careers, but not just that, the social side of things, learning to meet new people, they're life skills they will take away and implement wherever they go and whatever they do and that's amazing.
"As parents, you're just so grateful they get this opportunity to learn so much. It's amazing and really exciting to watch their growth and how much they can absorb in a week.
"Their bodies are going to be tired but what they can learn in such a short space of time and the effort the coaches and management put into it is really special.
"They told them at the state carnival 'the hard work starts here.'
"The boys have extra training, they have to write their own goals and they have to write their own rules for the backline, the midfielders and the forwards.
"Jordy went and asked one of our senior players to mentor him, so he has sessions twice a week before his normal U14 training and works with that mentor on the things he has said are his weaknesses, the things he needs to work on, and it's really improved his footy."
It's been an emotional rollercoaster for the parents as much as the players, with thousands of kilometres covered and countless hours spent in pursuit of an opportunity like the one they've had at Lavington.
"You'll never understand the feeling until you've got your kid in that situation," father Damien Schneider said.
"It's a very proud moment, just the most insane feeling which makes you want to cry.
"When you see them do something amazing with the group, it's hard to describe.
"The camaraderie is just amazing. The other night we went out for tea together, the whole lot of us, the boys at one big table, the girls at another and the parents were all scattered around.
"It's been so good to watch the development and the mateship; they'll remember each other forever now."
It's been a team effort off the field as much as on it.
"It's really special being part of a group because we're all like-minded," dad Cam Swann said.
"We've got these gifted children participating in the state team, which is a real achievement, but we've also got other siblings trying to juggle their own sports and school.
"We're all trying to achieve the same thing and see how far our kids can go.
"Being with parents who are all sacrificing things and juggling stuff just like us, that's very special to be a part of."
Coached by former Lavington and Brock-Burrum star Kade Stevens, the NSW players will emerge from the carnival as not only better footballers but more rounded young men.
"You teach your kids 'work hard and it'll pay off,'" mum Carissa Schneider said.
"Rylan had it in his head that he wanted to make the state side this year and he had some challenging moments but he worked hard.
"To then have his name selected was really fortunate and a great life lesson: you did the work and here's your reward.
"It's not always like that in life but to be able to see that is really cool.
"NSW has team values of hard work, determination and resilience.
"It doesn't matter what the score is, if they've ticked those three things off by the end of the game, and that really stood out for me.
"They're amazing values to instil into your children and there's so much to gain from that."
