Australian rock band Baby Animals will entertain racegoers at this year's Wodonga Gold Cup on November 24.
Racing Wodonga made the announcement on Thursday, August 10, saying the Aussie rockers would take the stage immediately after the last race.
"We couldn't be more excited to have Baby Animals as our headline act," Racing Wodonga chief executive Steve Wright said.
"Their unique blend of rock anthems and dynamic stage presence will undoubtedly create an electrifying atmosphere at the event, making it an unforgettable experience for all attendees."
Known for their explosive live shows, Baby Animals have been a powerhouse in the Australian music scene for decades.
With songs including Early Warning, One Word and Rush You, the band has garnered a loyal and diverse fan base.
Marquee packages and general admission tickets for the race day are on sale now.
