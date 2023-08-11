The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury man 'is remorseful' and wrote apology for committing serious assault

By Albury Court
August 11 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An attack where an Albury motelier suffered a head injury was more the result of recklessness than an intentional strike, a magistrate says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.