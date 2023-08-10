The Border Mail
NSW beats South Australia for first time at School Sport Australia carnival

Andrew Moir
Updated August 10 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:10pm
NSW players celebrate a historic moment in School Sport Australia's 12 Years and Under Football Championships on Thursday. It was the first time NSW had defeated South Australia at either girls or boys level. Picture by Tara Trewhella
NSW created a piece of history on Thursday, August 10, toppling South Australia for the first time in School Sport Australia's 12 Years and Under Football Championships.

