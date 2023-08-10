NSW created a piece of history on Thursday, August 10, toppling South Australia for the first time in School Sport Australia's 12 Years and Under Football Championships.
The girls' outfit defeated the previously unbeaten SA 2.4 (16) to 0.6 (6) at Lavington Sportsground.
It's only the second competition for the girls, while the boys have been playing for at least 45 years.
"It's reflective of the growth of the female game at all levels in NSW," delighted coach Travis Irvin offered.
"There's a lot of growth going into development and a number of our kids are part of the Giants and Swans Academies and it's also the investment that the NSW School Sport unit has put into the under 12 program.
"The decision was made in late 2019 to start the pathway and while COVID put a stop to it, temporarily, we've been able to attract talented athletes from all sports to have a crack at AFL and the rewards are being recognised.
"We're very, very proud of what we've been able to produce so far.
"Our co-captains Quin Neyland (Singleton), who's a versatile ruck, and Indie Champion (Goulburn), who's a midfielder, it was quite unbelievable the way they played to be honest, and Zara Roper (Engadine, Sydney), who's a very strong centre halfback, was outstanding as well."
NSW will now be chasing the gold medal in Friday's last game.
The Sapphires face Western Australia at Lavington Sportsground at 11am, while South Australia faces Victoria from 9.15am at Lavington No. 2.
The quartet has a four-one win-loss record, so the winners will be crowned joint champions.
And South Australia will tackle Victoria in the boys' gold medal match, with the pair undefeated heading into the final round.
