The reigning premier may not be as a formidable side as last season but will still have rival sides nervous at the prospect of facing them during the finals. The Hawks haven't looked like dropping a match all year but face a tough end to the home and away season with the Swans and Beechworth. With Jack Haugen, Joshua Hicks and Jordyn Croucher in good recent form and the Swans without Doolan, except the Hawks to score a convincing win at home. Verdict: Hawks by 24 points.