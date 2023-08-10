Q: Chiltern can't move from fourth spot with two rounds remaining. What's the focus ahead of finals?
A: We definitely know we will be playing finals so now it's all about a bit of fine tuning in regards to our best line-up and structures. Also not risking any blokes with niggles.
Q: Veteran spearhead Mark Doolan hasn't played since round 14 with a calf complaint. Do you wrap him up in cotton wool until you get to Sandy Creek?
A: I'm not 100 percent sure what the club is thinking to be honest. 'Dools' is a proven big game performer, so maybe fresh is best, time will tell I guess.
Q: Another veteran in John Pratt hasn't played seniors since round nine. Do you expect him to be part of your finals assault?
A: Pratty had a run in the reserves last weekend, just because he hasn't played for six weeks and wasn't able to make it to training last week. But there is a good chance he will be back in the seniors as soon as this weekend.
Q: You obviously won the Barton medal last year but who are you tipping this season?
A: My spies tell me Jack Haugen from Kiewa has been ultra-consistent and doesn't know how to play a bad game. I expect Kyle Cooper will be right up there as well as Cam Fendyk from Beechworth.
Q: Kyle Cooper is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the competition but has had a huge impact on the scoreboard with 19 goals in the past three weeks?
A: Kyle has been playing a few different roles with 'Dools' on the sidelines and we have been experimenting with a few different avenues to goal. Kyle has proven he is more than capable of landing a big bag of snags which gives us a bit more flexibility.
ROUND 17
Saturday, August 12
Mitta United v Tallangatta
Rutherglen v Dederang-MB
Wod. Saints v Thurgoona
Beechworth v Wahgunyah
Yackandandah v Barnawartha
Kiewa-SC v Chiltern
The reigning premier may not be as a formidable side as last season but will still have rival sides nervous at the prospect of facing them during the finals. The Hawks haven't looked like dropping a match all year but face a tough end to the home and away season with the Swans and Beechworth. With Jack Haugen, Joshua Hicks and Jordyn Croucher in good recent form and the Swans without Doolan, except the Hawks to score a convincing win at home. Verdict: Hawks by 24 points.
