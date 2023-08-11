A 132-lot subdivision off Kerr Road in Wirlinga is being recommended for approval by Albury Council on Monday night after plans for it were first submitted in autumn 2022.
The estate, being developed by Thurgoona Park Pty Ltd, will consist of block sizes ranging from 452 to 1128 square metres.
It is west of the Brooklyn Fields district and north of Thurgoona Drive and borders Sandy Creek, which has resulted in basin and drainage measures being taken to accommodate the Sloane's froglet.
The original plans were presented to council in April-May last year and then amended blueprints were provided from February through to May 2023.
Changes made include reducing the number of access roads from south of the estates from four to three and altering the number of trees to be removed.
Among those who raised concerns about the estate in submissions to the council was the Thurgoona Community Action Group.
Its secretary Sally Hendy in letters to the council general manager Frank Zaknich questioned the environmental impacts of the project.
She noted tree plantings in other developments had favoured exotic species over natives which aided local fauna.
"Thurgoona has already lost so much habitat to development that the bird life that used to be present has greatly decreased and these block sizes provide limited opportunity for the inclusion of trees in the landscaping," Ms Hendy wrote.
A lack of provision for public transport and cyclists and pedestrians is also noted.
"This adds to the environmental and community impact of such developments causing increasing reliance on cars," Ms Hendy stated.
"This also will lead to increased traffic flow in the Thurgoona area and beyond."
Ms Hendy also questions a lack of schools in the north-eastern portion of Thurgoona.
"If council is allowing such growth in population, state planning for primary and secondary schools needs to be included to support this growth at an early stage," she opined.
"Otherwise Thurgoona will end up being a more disconnected part of our community."
In response, the council noted establishing public schools was the domain of the NSW government, but its strategic plan for the growth corridor had identified suitable sites close to the planned estate.
In the report recommending the estate's approval, council staff conclude the development meets all relevant controls and "will contribute to the provision of additional residential land which is in demand throughout the region".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.