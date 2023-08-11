The Border Mail
Plan for estate off Kerr Road, Wirlinga, to be decided by council

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
August 12 2023 - 5:00am
A map, which forms part of a report submitted to council, showing where the Kerr Road development will be occurring in Thurgoona-Wirlinga.
A 132-lot subdivision off Kerr Road in Wirlinga is being recommended for approval by Albury Council on Monday night after plans for it were first submitted in autumn 2022.

