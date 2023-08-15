The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Marco's on the Murray will transform Corowa Golf Club Restaurant

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated August 16 2023 - 9:42am, first published August 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BAND of Riverina chefs and wait staff want to put Corowa on the map as a dining venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.