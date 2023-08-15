A BAND of Riverina chefs and wait staff want to put Corowa on the map as a dining venue.
Marco's on the Murray (Melville Group) will offer local produce, seafood directly from Melbourne and pasta made fresh daily when they take over the lease at the Corowa Golf Club Restaurant on September 19.
The team - Bryan Curran, Mitchell Black, Josh Sorensen, Aidan Grace and Rhys James - have worked together on various projects in the past five years including clubs, fine dining, trattoria, French bistro and gastro pub food.
Black said the team wanted to bring their fresh and simple approach to the Corowa Golf Club.
He said they prided themselves on their housemade pasta and fresh seafood directly from Melbourne.
"Albury has become a foodie mecca and we want to do the same thing for Corowa," he said.
"We have a fresh approach and we want to get away from standard club food.
"It's fresh and simple; we want to provide people with a good feed."
Having grown up at Corowa, Black said he had a long association with the golf club.
He said his family often dined there when he was young.
"Corowa Golf Club was the place to go back in the day," Black said.
"When I was a kid my family would go there for the buffet and the Sunday roast."
Having trained at Corowa Chocolate and Whisky Factory and Tuileries Restaurant Rutherglen, Black further plied his trade at fine dining establishments, Bottega Restaurant and Sofitel on Collins Street in Melbourne CBD.
As part of Marco's on the Murray, he has worked at the Balldale Hotel and Wagga Country Club.
Corowa-raised Rhys James will join the team as Black's right-hand man.
He will bring a wealth of experience having worked in some busy kitchens in Melbourne in the past few years.
The Golf Club will also open Cafe 1903 in the clubhouse from early September.
Cafe 1903 will offer limited light meals and snacks, seven days, and will be managed by catering manager Bev Osbourne.
Corowa Golf Club president Deb Eason welcomed the new partnership.
"We look forward to this new partnership providing an exciting offering for current members and guests and widening our appeal to attract new customers to the Golf Club," she said.
"This will provide a fantastic opportunity for Corowa Golf Club and the Marco's on the Murray team to build a successful restaurant offering and business for many years to come.
"Also, this new partnership will support the ongoing financial sustainability of our club and ensure this long-term success is a high priority for the Board and management."
Club general manager Kim Gregg welcomed the change but acknowledged the impact on existing staff who would not be retained under the new arrangement.
"We have worked to identify opportunities to redeploy staff where possible and will continue to support them, and our entire workforce, during the transition," he said.
Marco's on the Murray will open Tuesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.