A driver pulled over after police earlier saw his car outside a "known" illicit drug house had cannabis, "ice" pipes and testosterone stashed in the boot.
Jason Maurice France, Albury Local Court has heard, decided to use testosterone to deal with "performance" issues related to being a middle-aged man.
Defence lawyer Graham Lamond said France, 52, had turned to illegal substances in the wake of the breakdown of his marriage of many years in 2021.
"It was a very difficult period of time for him," Mr Lamond submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys.
Mr Lamond said France had one more outstanding court matter to be finalised at Nowra, where he now lived, "in a couple of weeks' time".
"He's desperate to move on with his life," he said.
Ms Humphreys said it was noted that each of the drugs found in France's car involved small quantities, but he still had issues with addiction.
"It is clear that Mr France requires supervision (by NSW Community Corrections)," she said.
France, of Greenway Road, Callala Beach, pleaded guilty to three charges of possess a prohibited drug.
The court was told police stopped France's car in Pemberton Street, West Albury, on July 15 about 12.15pm.
They carried out a roadside oral fluid test for illicit drugs, with France providing a positive result for methamphetamine. France denied having used the drug.
Police then told him they had a "reasonable suspicion" that he was in possession of illicit drugs and so would be searching him and the car.
Further, he had also just been seen at "a known (illicit drug) location" and "he's reluctant to verify his conversation with his lawyer".
France was searched before being placed in the back of the police vehicle, with an "ice" pipe found in the front, right pocket of his jeans. He refused to comment about the pipe.
Police then removed a portable cooler from the boot, inside which was a small, camouflaged pencil case.
Inside the case were two "ice" pipes and a syringe.
France said the cooler belonged to a "mate" and had been in his car for a few weeks.
Also found in the cooler was a brown box that was labelled with France's address.
Police opened this box and found three medium-sized resealable bags containing 4.8 grams, 5.6 grams and 16.3 grams of cannabis respectively.
A metal tin also in the cooler contained 22.4 grams of cannabis.
Further, police recovered a black tin containing two vials of testosterone, each of about 10 millilitres, a syringe and two needles.
Ms Humphreys convicted France on each charge and placed him on a 10-month conditional release order, under supervision of NSW Community Corrections at Nowra.
