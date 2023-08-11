A Border man has admitted to an armed robbery at a Rutherglen service station that netted cigarettes and cash.
Marcus Hartley had his face covered when he entered the Shell petrol station on High Street about 8.50pm on March 18.
He was armed with a crowbar and ran into the business before threatening a staff member to hand over the items.
The worker put the property into a bag and Hartley fled.
Hartley, who has served time in jail for a similar armed robbery in Queensland, was only inside the building for 25 seconds.
He has multiple facial tattoos, some of which were visible in video footage released by police following the incident.
Officers released the video in a bid to identify the culprit.
Hartley has now pleaded guilty to armed robbery in the Wodonga Magistrates Court.
The matter will move to the Wodonga County Court on August 28.
