A trio of youngsters have returned with medals from the Queensland Golden Gloves tournament.
Border Boxing Club members Sasha Glare, Jacob Cavanagh and Angus Friswell were among a select group to be invited to the titles in Cairns.
Friswell is 40kgs, but won the gold medal in a higher weight division after fighting a 48kg opponent, while his club-mates snared silver on their debut.
"Sasha (50kg division) won against a more experienced rival in the semi-final and then fought a girl far more experienced in the final and while the other girl won the first round, Sasha fought back so well and a lot of people thought she won the third round, so that was a great effort," coach Matt Friswell suggested.
"Jacob (78kg division) is absolutely fantastic, that kid is all smiles, he's a pleasure to coach.
"He works very hard in the flying Fruit Fly Circus and his level of commitment is outstanding, his parents and I are having regular conversations that he's not burning himself out because he works so hard at both disciplines.
"And that's one of the lighter opponents Angus has ever faced, in Narrandera he gave away 17kgs, he just doesn't get the fights otherwise. He's determined to be a champion and he'll go down any road necessary.
"I think the preparation that the kids do, it's a lot to be confronted with, it's not just the physical preparation, it's the emotional exposure as well, that certainly helps them get to where they have."
