Aggressive man capsicum sprayed after making threats in Yarrawonga CBD

A man has been taken to hospital after threatening people in Yarrawonga's main street.
Police were called to Belmore Street about 7.30am on Friday.
A man had been threatening to assault tradesmen and council staff.
He attempted to open a council vehicle before retreating, and also chased two boys on pushbikes.
He was verbally aggressive and confrontational with police when they arrived at the scene.
Capsicum spray was used to subdue the man.
He was arrested and handcuffed before being taken to hospital with mental health concerns.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.