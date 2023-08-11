"Don't shoot from there, Alex!"
The shout comes from Melrose coach Adam Waters, whose team have just been awarded a free-kick inside the centre circle.
Adam's wife, Alex, places the ball down, glances briefly over to the bench, and launches the shot anyway.
There are chuckles along the touchline; that was only ever going to end one way.
It's the obvious question but I can't help myself: what is it like to coach your wife?
"Everyone asks me this," Adam laughed.
"At the start, it was very hard to tell her what to do and what I expect.
"We butted heads a little bit because we have different visions but it's not too bad now.
"We've both learned to adapt to it; I can see where she's coming from and she can see where I'm coming from so it's actually quite enjoyable now.
"At least it's time we get to spend together!"
By her own admission, Alex is pretty stubborn so is the coach's voice heard?
"I'd like to say yes but sometimes no," Adam said.
"With those free-kicks, she always looks to have the shot and I just like stirring her up a little bit."
Alex, who's only recently returned to the sport after giving birth to the couple's second child, Oak, knows what to expect by now.
"Before you take a big kick, there's nothing worse than when somebody yells at you," she said.
"When I got off, I was like 'what were you thinking?' and he goes 'I knew that it would annoy you!'
"It's a learning curve for me.
"My facial expressions are very obvious with what I'm thinking so trying to control those sometimes and remembering that he is there, dedicating his time to help us, is always in the back of my mind."
Adam needs eyes in the back of his head while the game's going on, knowing two-year-old Mex is keen to get his hands on the coaching whiteboard if not wander straight on to the field of play.
"I'm enjoying the sport still and having my family there is extra special," he said.
"Looking over there and seeing him playing with other kids and with that whiteboard is pretty funny.
"Being a family of four now comes with its challenges and I'm glad I've got Alex there, that's for sure.
"She's the rock of the family and she sorts the boys out more than I can.
"It's definitely harder with the soccer and the kids but it's all worthwhile at the end of the day.
"They love going down to the soccer and seeing Alex play."
Alex, who had Oak on April 21, was back playing just 79 days later and is now five games into her comeback.
"The plan was always to get back and play some part in this season," she said.
"I think I will have got two extra games than what I originally thought.
"But it's a lot harder this time around because I didn't have any pre-season to get into it.
"The first time I could run, technically, was my first game.
"I'm getting a bit more fitness with every game so that does help leading into finals.
"My Mum is the only one in the family who doesn't play so she's the one who looks after them for us. We're very lucky in that aspect."
For the first time this season, Alex will line up alongside her sisters Maya and Eva Davis when Melrose face league champions Albury Hotspurs at Willow Park on Sunday morning.
It strengthens Adam's hand when it comes to selection if not his bargaining power.
"If Alex doesn't agree with something, her sisters back her up and I'm definitely outnumbered so any numbers I can get from the other girls to back me up, I'll take it," he laughed.
"Having Alex back a massive boost for our team.
"Her communication is unmatched, she can sort everyone out, so it's awesome to have her out there again.
"It's been a very up-and-down season for us.
"It's good to see we're getting wins on the board now and beating some good sides.
"We've nearly beaten everyone, not Hotspurs yet but we've definitely matched them.
"It would be good to get a result against them this weekend and maybe United during the week and go into finals raring and ready to go."
