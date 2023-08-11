The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Adam and Alex Waters: The married couple trying to win a cup final with Melrose

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 11 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam and Alex Waters at Melrose Park with Mex, 2, and Oak, 3 months. Picture by James Wiltshire
Adam and Alex Waters at Melrose Park with Mex, 2, and Oak, 3 months. Picture by James Wiltshire

"Don't shoot from there, Alex!"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.