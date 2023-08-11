Serene retreat with panoramic views

Nestled in the picturesque Upper Murray district of Northeast Victoria, 'Sugarloaf' is a treasure waiting to be discovered.
With panoramic views of Lake Hume, this idyllic lifestyle property offers a serene retreat just a half-hour drive from the bustling hubs of Albury and Wodonga.
The property lies in a generous rainfall district, ensuring a lush landscape enriched with natural beauty.
The immediate sense of tranquillity and connection with nature is felt upon arrival.
Step inside the four-bedroom home, and you are greeted by a charming country-style kitchen equipped with modern appliances, blending contemporary comfort with rustic charm.
A bathroom with separate toilet and laundry add to the convenience.
High ceilings contribute to the airy ambience of the open-plan lounge and dining area, where a slow-combustion wood fire provides a cozy touch.
Floor-to-ceiling windows frame breathtaking vistas of Lake Hume and the rolling hills to the north.
Outside, deep verandahs on all four sides provide a delightful space for relaxation, enveloped by well-maintained gardens that mirror the property's beauty.
The land itself (approximately 72.8 acres, 29.48Ha) is subdivided into five main paddocks, complemented by three spring-fed dams and sound fencing.
The presence of two 10,000-gallon water storage tanks, a large shed with power, and solar back to the grid reflects a practical and sustainable design.
Cattle yards with head bale and loading ramp, along with pastures improved with lucerne, underscore the income-producing potential of this property.
Additionally, the sealed road entrance with school bus access adds a layer of convenience for families.
'Sugarloaf' is more than a home; it's a lifestyle opportunity.
The prospect of securing such a well-presented, income-producing property within a commutable distance of Albury/Wodonga is truly outstanding.
Those searching for a harmonious blend of country charm and modern functionality are invited to explore this unique offering.
