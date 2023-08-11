When Stephen Boyd, or 'Boydy' to everyone, first fell ill around 20 years ago, he never let on.
Unfortunately, 'Boydy' lost his battle with extensive health issues last Tuesday. He was 56.
"He always had such a positive outlook on life, despite facing so many different challenges, he always put other people before himself and especially me. He made me his number one priority in life, he was probably the best dad you could ever ask for," daughter Gabby recalled.
Born in Myrtleford, but raised in Albury, 'Boydy' worked in the steel fabrication industry, including a long stint at Overall Forge in Ettamogah.
He also worked behind the bar and socialised at Sodens Hotel.
In his younger years, 'Boydy' played baseball for the Lavington Sports Club.
Sodens sponsored the Steamers rugby union club and there was always a big crew of club people for the members' draw on Friday and after the game on Saturday.
One week, the club was short of players and a few of the Steamers roped 'Boydy' and others into having a run and it was there his dedication for the game grew and his love of rugby union blossomed.
"He played with injuries, but it was always a case of it will be alright, nothing was ever an issue," great friend and former Steamers' rugby union team-mate Mick Alexander revealed.
"He was tough, he wasn't anything special, but he gave it his absolute all and was a good clubman."
Solid on the footy field, outstanding off it.
"He took a lot of the younger crew under his arm, in '99 we had Paul McFadyen, Justin Wheatley, my little brother Tim, Tommy Harrington, myself, we were 20-21 and were starting to play first grade with the big boys, 'Boydy' looked after us," Alexander offered.
"To show how he looked after the young guys, I was getting in a lot of trouble for being too flamboyant, throwing flick passes and the coach Ken Philipson told me to stop doing it.
"I threw one in a game and it led to a try and 'Boydy' came up to me and gave me a massive hug and said, 'Kenny can stick that flick pass up his a--e'."
'Boydy' was the first to sell himself short, but he was the club captain and two-time premiership player at the Steamers (1999-2000), a tremendous achievement in a non-union area.
"Dad was a very private person and I didn't know that he'd put a heap of money into the Steamers," Gabby said.
"It showed how much passion he had for the club and always wanted to represent them."
His former wife Emma says he loved the place.
"It was the camaraderie, it was a very close club where everyone looked out for each other, he was larger than life," she offered.
He spent just under a decade at the club, playing his last game in 2002, when his health started to turn.
"Dad's most admirable trait is that he fought until the end, he never showed he was in pain and never went to doctors, he hated it," Gabby offered.
"Even until his last day, he still had so much love and care for everyone else, he didn't think about himself, he just wanted what was best for everyone else."
'Boydy' is survived by Emma, Gabby, sisters Leanne and Machele and his extended family.
The funeral will be held at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, August 25, from 1.30pm.
The wake will be held at Sodens.
