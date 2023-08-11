An arrest warrant has been issued for a banned Bright chiropractor accused of offences by health authorities, including providing or offering services to more than 300 people while suspended.
Anthony Ronald Herman had been due to face the Myrtleford Magistrates Court on Friday after being charged with six offences.
Herman was banned from operating as a chiropractor in March 2022.
The ban prevents Herman from working in the role anywhere in Australia.
The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency alleges Herman continued to work.
It's alleged he claimed to be a registered health practitioner, and used a name, title, initial symbol, word or description suggesting he was a health practitioner.
Herman has made frequent recent court appearances in Myrtleford over Covid-19 related matters through his business Human Performance Factor.
In one matter, he launched a treason case against Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, which was dismissed.
He has often fronted court with multiple supporters but did not attend on Friday.
Krista Wymouth, acting for AHPRA, sought an arrest warrant.
She said the matter was not able to proceed in the accused man's absence.
Ms Wymouth said legal documents had been mailed to Herman.
The only contact the agency had had, she said, was having the unopened package returned with notes stating "unsolicited mail", "legal fiction", and "not at this address" .
Magistrate Ian Watkins issued an arrest warrant.
The matter was adjourned to a date to be fixed.
Details of the charges allege the 49-year-old provided nine consultations to a person between March 17 and October 6 last year, and referred to himself as "Dr Anthony Herman Chiropractor".
Private health cover claims were made by the patient.
Charge sheets allege he offered services, or provided services, to more than 300 patients worth nearly $65,000.
The offences allegedly occurred at his Ireland Street business.
It's alleged he issued more 1074 invoices using the title "Dr Anthony Herman Chiropractor" while suspended.
The charged were filed in Myrtleford court on April 21.
