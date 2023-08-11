The Border Mail
Arrest warrant for Bright chiropractor Anthony Herman issued in court

An image of Anthony Herman posted on social media more than a decade ago. File photo
An image of Anthony Herman posted on social media more than a decade ago. File photo

An arrest warrant has been issued for a banned Bright chiropractor accused of offences by health authorities, including providing or offering services to more than 300 people while suspended.

