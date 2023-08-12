COMMUNITY feedback is sought by the NSW government to help develop a strategic plan to support regional tourism along the Hume and Hovell Track.
A second round of community consultations will be held at Yass, Wee Jasper, Tumut, Batlow, Albury, Tumbarumba, Woomargarma and Glenroy from August 14 to 17 to discuss a future strategic plan for the track.
The Hume and Hovell Track is known as one of the most popular walks in Australia, with a total of 426 kilometres through diverse forests, over alpine streams and amid rolling farmlands.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said it was important for a number of communities to have their say on the plan.
"The NSW government is investing more than $337,000 to develop a comprehensive plan for the Hume and Hovell Track's future to make it even better for bushwalkers and families and to support regional tourism," he said.
"The strategic plan will recommend ways to improve the track and promote overnight stays and short walks to attract more people to walk and visit regional communities along its route.
"Community feedback is paramount to the success of developing a plan that can address current and potential tourism markets, as well as identify economic opportunities for communities from Yass to Albury."
As well as community members and tourism operators, consultations are occurring with Aboriginal groups including Onerwal, Brungle-Tumut and Albury and District Local Aboriginal Land Councils and Ngarigo TKNIC (Toomaroombah Kunama Namadgi Indigenous Corporation).
The strategic plan will include opportunities to engage and partner with local Aboriginal communities to deliver cultural projects and experiences on the track.
Sessions will be held on Wednesday, August 16, at Tumbarumba Motel at 2pm and 5.30pm; and Thursday, August 17, at Woomargama Hotel from 9am, Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service at 12.30pm and Albury Council Office at 5.30pm.
For more information visit: humeandhovelltrack.com.au/strategicplan
