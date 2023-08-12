The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

NSW government seeks feedback on regional tourism along Hume and Hovell Track

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COMMUNITY feedback is sought by the NSW government to help develop a strategic plan to support regional tourism along the Hume and Hovell Track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.