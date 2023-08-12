Gil, have a look around: Why the AFL can't take its eye off the ball

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan was preaching to the choir when he told The Border Mail on Wednesday that Albury-Wodonga was "perfect" for hosting major sporting events.
We've known that for a long time.
So it comes as no surprise when he describes the facilities around the region as "first class", having spent time at Lavington, Albury and Wodonga Raiders, before saying "this is a really important region for our game".
The Border and North East has been a rich breeding ground for AFL players in recent years and no doubt there were future draftees on display at Lavington over the past week at the U12 Australian Football Championships.
But as Albury's Connor O'Sullivan and Wangaratta Rovers' Darcy Wilson prepare to join the likes of Charlie Spargo and Jack Crisp at the elite level, there are challenges for the code in the region too.
It's a shame that McLachlan's first visit to the Border comes as his tenure at the AFL is drawing to a close.
One hopes that during his time in the region he is brought up to speed with the situation at Corowa-Rutherglen being forced into recess, a club that was home to the likes of John Longmire and Ryan Houlihan and a powerhouse in the Ovens and Murray two decades ago.
Of course, McLachlan is just one man, but he's a powerful one and it's important that football at grassroots level in a heartland such as ours is a focus for the AFL, because to most people, having a local team to support each week is more important than producing the next draftee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.