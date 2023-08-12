Albury United will finish the season as Division 1 men's champions for the 12th time in their history after thumping Melrose on Saturday night.
The Greens' 6-0 victory under the lights at Jelbart Park moved them six points clear of second-placed Cobram and effectively into an unassailable position despite the Roar having two games left.
Matt Campbell's side boast a vastly superior goal-difference, which is worth an extra point, and United will sleep easy knowing Cobram will not win their final two matches by the 31 goals required to overhaul them.
There was a surreal atmosphere on Saturday, with United's game kicking off while the Matildas' World Cup quarter-final against France was coming to its climax.
Some of the supporters huddled around phone screens or the TV next to the Jelbart West canteen may have missed the fact United went 2-0 up in the first five minutes, Sajan Mahji setting up Aidan Rees and then scoring himself in a genuine blink-and-you-miss-it passage of play.
By the time Cortnee Vine finally clinched the most dramatic of victories for Australia in Brisbane, some semblance of focus returned to the matter at hand and it was just as well for United that Jay Barker's concentration hadn't wavered, the goalkeeper arching his back to keep Adam Waters' superb strike out of the top corner.
Merci Rabani looked dangerous for Melrose, shooting inches wide from the top of the box and then forcing another flying save from Barker.
Late in the first half, Waters and Melkie Woldemichael both missed good chances at opposite ends of the ground, in each instance thwarted by an onrushing goalkeeper after running through one-on-one.
But four goals in the second period, including a 25-minute Woldemichael hat-trick, underlined United's dominance both on the night and in recent weeks.
Since losing to Myrtleford on June 25, they've won six games on the spin - scoring 29 goals and conceding just one.
Woldemichael applied a cool finish, five minutes after the restart, when slipped through in the inside-left channel, and then converted Rees' left-wing centre.
A dangerous low cross from Woldemichael was slashed into his own net by the unfortunate Innocent Azabe before Woldemichael applied the coup de gras, 15 minutes from time.
Melrose failed to clear a corner from their right and Woldemichael crashed a wonderful strike in off the underside of the crossbar from a narrow angle, stunning the ground almost into silence as everyone looked at each other, wondering 'did he really just do that?'
A cameo goalkeeping appearance for Brad Goddard brought one last cheer from the Greens supporters on a night unlike anything we've seen this season.
"The first half was a little bit shaky, there were a couple of moments there when we weren't playing our best but we collected ourselves at half-time and spoke about doing the basics," United midfielder Jordan Hore said.
"In the second half, we were able to open them up and had a bit of success.
"This group is so tight-knit, we all rock up to training and we love playing together.
"We're having fun out there and we trust each other, that's the main thing."
Seb Dalitz, like Hore, has been a mainstay of United's march to the title.
"Last year, I was a bit in and out of the side so playing every minute so far this year has been great," Dalitz said.
"Playing with my mates, too, I've really enjoyed it and hopefully we can do it all again in finals.
"The feeling we had last year of winning everything and how it felt afterwards, it's something I'd personally never had before.
"Once you feel that once, you really want it again and that's what we're trying to strive for this year."
United, who shared the league title with Wangaratta in the incomplete 2021 season, will become the first side to win back-to-back championships since Myrtleford in 2017-18.
They're now also one step away from making it a double treble, having retained the FA Cup with victory over Cobram in June.
AWFA finals begin in a fortnight with United installed as firm favourites.
