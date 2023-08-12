The Border Mail
Albury United 6 Melrose 0: Matt Campbell's side to be crowned champions

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:55am, first published 7:30am
Melkie Woldemichael scored three goals and set up a couple more for United. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury United will finish the season as Division 1 men's champions for the 12th time in their history after thumping Melrose on Saturday night.

